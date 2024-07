The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the man who shot former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

He opened fire from a rooftop at a campaign rally in Butler, PA, roughly an hour north of his home.

A Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks at the rally, officials said.

Federal investigators said the gunman was not carrying identification, so they analyzed his DNA to provide a biometric confirmation of his identity.

Authorities were spotted early Sunday near Crooks’ home, where a raid apparently took place.

His listed address appeared to be a single-family home owned by his parents. They purchased it in 1998. Thomas Crooks’ home CREDIT: Allegheny County Property Records

According to records, Crooks was a registered Republican but donated to a Democratic-aligned group.

The upcoming Presidential election on November 5, 2024, would have been the first time he was old enough to vote.

He graduated high school in 2022. Donald Trump grabs his ear after being shot

Investigators said Crooks opened fire with an AR-style rifle from 200 to 300 feet away from the rally stage.

The FBI is the lead agency on the assassination attempt. Anyone with information about Crooks or the shooting is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.