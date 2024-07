The wait is over!

Crews have been working on the diverging diamond project at Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75, with plans to finish construction by Sunday afternoon.

The roads re-opened at 2 p.m.

The Fort Myers Police Department released an alert Saturday about the construction’s plans.

They advised that major delays in the Forum Blvd. and Ortiz Ave. areas will only worsen through late Sunday.

Their advice is to plan ahead.

Colonial Blvd. was closed between the Forum and Six Mile Cypress.

That included the on and off-ramps of I-75.

Map of closures and detours. (FDOT)

The Florida Department of Transportation spent the weekend putting travel lanes into the final configuration, including lane restriping and installing signs and traffic signals.

Drivers like Gabi Kerness are relieved that all this construction will be done.

“Definitely makes me feel a little better. The roads might be a little bit safer because a lot of people who are out of town will come in, and they don’t know the roads as they are, let alone with the construction. So I think that construction being finally done is definitely going to take some pressure off of everyone.”

But just that phase of the construction is complete. The entire project isn’t expected to be done for several more months.

FDOT said drivers should expect intermittent lane closures on I-75 and the on and off ramps at SR 884/Colonial Boulevard during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Also, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR 884/Colonial Boulevard during the nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Both closures are possible throughout the duration of the construction.​