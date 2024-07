The gun fired at Former President Donald Trump on Saturday was an AR-15 rifle, but experts say it’s rarely used by snipers because of its limited range and relatively small bullet.

“Some people use them for hunting, some people use them for competitions, some people use them for plinking. It’s a very versatile rifle,” said David Rich.

Rich owns the Naples Gun Shop and said the AR-15 is lightweight and shoots lots of bullets quickly.

“A lot of people don’t like the AR-15 mainly because it looks scary, but it has the same capabilities of a lot of other guns that look different [and] are made different but fire the same caliber,” Rich added.

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the lone gunman who shot at Trump, killed Pennsylvania firefighter Corey Comperatore and wounded two other men.

“As someone who has an extensive background in security, I’m still trying to wrap my head around how this happened,” said Aaron Forum.

Forum works as a firearms expert in the litigation legal services industry.

“An AR-15 is a very capable firearm, and it can be used for good. It can be used for bad, right? And that’s just, unfortunately, the case. But it’s how do we fix this issue of young men in this country who suddenly become ultra-violent?” Forum added.

Kristen Ziman is a retired police chief and WINK News safety and security specialist.

“The former president was shot with an AR-15, the very gun, of course, he’s advocated for it. And so, I don’t know if this will open up some further discussion about any other regulations that can be placed upon,” Ziman explained.