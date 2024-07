Wade Wilson. Credit: WINK News

A Lee County jury, on June 25, 2024, recommended Wade Wilson should die for his crimes.

After deliberating for an hour and 45 minutes, they voted 9-to-3 in favor of the death penalty for Kristine Melton’s murder and 10-to-2 for the killing of Diane Ruiz.

Melton was found dead in her Cape Coral home on October 7, 2019. Ruiz’s body was found in a Cape Coral field four days later after she was reported missing. Diane Ruiz and Kristine Melton (CCPD)

Lee County Circuit Judge Nicholas R. Thompson will consider the death penalty recommendation. But he will get the final say on whether Wilson lives or dies.

Now, others are weighing in. Court records show people from as far away as Canada and California have written Thompson and asked that he sentence Wilson to life without parole instead of death.

One woman from Visalia, California, wrote, “As someone who cares unconditionally for Wade, I have deeply reflected on the gravity of the situation and impact of your decision.”

Another person asked Judge Thompson to “impose a lighter sentence that reflects the possibility of recovery and rehabilitation.”

A third person mentioned concerns for Wilson’s mental health and the difference it makes when he is on medication.

“If you look past his tattoos to his face structure since being in prison and medicated he is healthier, his face is fuller compared to his booking picture where his face is gaunt, pale and he looks unhealthy,” wrote the mother of 2 from Canada.

The Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits a judge from considering ex parte communications or other communications made to a judge outside the presence of the parties concerning a pending or impending matter.

Wilson is scheduled for sentencing on July 23, 2024.