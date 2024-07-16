Loved ones react after charges dropped against Charlotte County priest

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
4-star Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles commits to Florida State.
LCSO uses all of the technology and resources they have available to make sure events here are secure and, most importantly, safe.
The city ranked second best in the country for you, according to a WalletHub survey released on Tuesday.
Those close to Father Leo Riley are breathing a little easier.
Now that the shock of what took place at former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday has worn off, the blame game has begun.
What if you could tour Sanibel Island without breaking a sweat? City leaders are discussing using e-bikes on the island paths.
A grandmother in Naples is one of the first in the country to receive a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
A change in Florida law only requires 8 out of 12 jurors to recommend the death penalty instead of all 12, which may lead to a change in jurors’ behavior.
The New York Sports Club appeard to be getting rid of its Florida properties. It is closing three Around the Clock Fitness locations.
How hard is it to purchase an AR-15, the rifle that was used in the attempted assassination of former President Trump, and a gun called a weapon of mass destruction?
That number increases dramatically for people over age 65, and it can lead to tooth loss. This is why it’s so important to catch it early.
The scene cleared hours ago, but neighbors are still on edge after what happened. A man by the name of Brandon Christmas is dead after a shooting at Farmworkers Village.
A Collier County judge has sentenced a 33-year-old man to life in prison after a 2020 murder.
For three decades, electrician Bill Semmer invested in waterfront property on San Carlos Island, including his passion project, Bonita Bill’s restaurant.
Because of the high heat in Southwest Florida, trash pick-up schedules are changing.
Those close to Father Leo Riley are breathing a little easier.
“I wasn’t terribly worried. But I was more worried for Leo,” said Joe Whitehead, a close friend of Father Leo Riley.
Back in April, Father Riley was arrested after four Iowa men came forward claiming he had sexually abused them as school-aged boys back in the ’80s.
Joe Whitehead has known Father Riley since then, too.
“Nothing about his lifestyle, his behavior, the actual allegations themselves, the structure, the allegations, these all were something that were that seemed very, very orchestrated, contrived,” said Whitehead.
And Riley’s attorney, Guy Cook, agrees.
“Father Leo Riley has vigorously denied these charges from the start and voluntarily submitted to two polygraph examinations by former Special Agents of the FBI experts,” said Cook.
This is one of the reasons why Cook thinks the case was dropped.
“The reason this case was defective is these allegations related to conduct purportedly occurring 40 years ago. And the law has a statute of limitations that protects all of us to ensure that cases are not unfairly brought well after the facts and evidence has disappeared,” said Cook.
WINK News reporter Amy Galo reached out to the Iowa state attorney for comment but did not hear back.
According to court documents, the charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case can’t be tried again.
The costs have also been assessed to the state, and the posted bond exonerated.
But Whitehead says the damage has already been done.
“They’ve stolen from a good person, something that they can’t get back. And this is one of those injustices, and I think this case will be settled on the eternal end,”
Now, the question on everyone’s mind is, will Father Riley return to his parish?
I reached out to the Diocese of Venice, who gave the following statement:
The Diocese of Venice is aware of the decision made by the court in Dubuque, Iowa. However, Father Leo Riley remains on administrative leave in the Diocese of Venice and will do so until all canonical and civil investigations are completed. The Diocese of Venice takes these matters very seriously, and we pray for all the individuals involved, and for the faith community.
Diocese of Venice Statement Regarding Father Leo Riley
The Diocese of Venice is aware of the decision made by the court in Dubuque, Iowa. However, Father Leo Riley remains on administrative leave in the Diocese of Venice and will do so until all canonical and civil investigations are completed. The Diocese of Venice takes these matters very seriously, and we pray for all the individuals involved, and for the faith community.
Diocese of Venice Statement Regarding Father Leo Riley