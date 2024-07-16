Loved ones react after charges dropped against Charlotte County priest

Those close to Father Leo Riley are breathing a little easier.

“I wasn’t terribly worried. But I was more worried for Leo,” said Joe Whitehead, a close friend of Father Leo Riley.

Back in April, Father Riley was arrested after four Iowa men came forward claiming he had sexually abused them as school-aged boys back in the ’80s.

Joe Whitehead has known Father Riley since then, too.

“Nothing about his lifestyle, his behavior, the actual allegations themselves, the structure, the allegations, these all were something that were that seemed very, very orchestrated, contrived,” said Whitehead.

And Riley’s attorney, Guy Cook, agrees.

“Father Leo Riley has vigorously denied these charges from the start and voluntarily submitted to two polygraph examinations by former Special Agents of the FBI experts,” said Cook.

This is one of the reasons why Cook thinks the case was dropped.

“The reason this case was defective is these allegations related to conduct purportedly occurring 40 years ago. And the law has a statute of limitations that protects all of us to ensure that cases are not unfairly brought well after the facts and evidence has disappeared,” said Cook.

WINK News reporter Amy Galo reached out to the Iowa state attorney for comment but did not hear back.

According to court documents, the charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case can’t be tried again.

The costs have also been assessed to the state, and the posted bond exonerated.

But Whitehead says the damage has already been done.

“They’ve stolen from a good person, something that they can’t get back. And this is one of those injustices, and I think this case will be settled on the eternal end,”

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is, will Father Riley return to his parish?