Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rain and high temperatures this Tuesday afternoon, as parts of Southwest Florida are under a heat advisory.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’ll keep mostly dry this Tuesday afternoon, as scattered rain and storms are back in the forecast from 5 to 8 p.m. We’re tracking tropical moisture approaching Southwest Florida, bringing heavy rainfall on Sunday and throughout next week. “

Tuesday

Hot conditions continue for your Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will once again be between 105 – 110° for some communities.

While the morning begins dry, isolated rain is possible this afternoon and scattered rain and storms are more likely this evening.

A heat advisory will be active in some parts of Collier County from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Starting warm, humid and dry for your Wednesday morning plans.

Wednesday is looking drier with isolated showers and a few storms possible around Southwest Florida through the evening.

Highs will be hot again and in the mid-90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.

Thursday

Warm, humid and dry start for Thursday.

Thursday will be a bit wetter with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

While more rain is in the forecast, “feels like” temperatures will range between 103 – 108° before the storms develop.