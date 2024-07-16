Who is responsible for security failure at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally?

WINK News
4-star Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles commits to Florida State.
LCSO uses all of the technology and resources they have available to make sure events here are secure and, most importantly, safe.
The city ranked second best in the country for you, according to a WalletHub survey released on Tuesday.
Those close to Father Leo Riley are breathing a little easier.
What if you could tour Sanibel Island without breaking a sweat? City leaders are discussing using e-bikes on the island paths.
A grandmother in Naples is one of the first in the country to receive a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
A change in Florida law only requires 8 out of 12 jurors to recommend the death penalty instead of all 12, which may lead to a change in jurors’ behavior.
The New York Sports Club appeard to be getting rid of its Florida properties. It is closing three Around the Clock Fitness locations.
How hard is it to purchase an AR-15, the rifle that was used in the attempted assassination of former President Trump, and a gun called a weapon of mass destruction?
That number increases dramatically for people over age 65, and it can lead to tooth loss. This is why it’s so important to catch it early.
The scene cleared hours ago, but neighbors are still on edge after what happened. A man by the name of Brandon Christmas is dead after a shooting at Farmworkers Village.
A Collier County judge has sentenced a 33-year-old man to life in prison after a 2020 murder.
For three decades, electrician Bill Semmer invested in waterfront property on San Carlos Island, including his passion project, Bonita Bill’s restaurant.
Because of the high heat in Southwest Florida, trash pick-up schedules are changing.
Now that the shock of what took place at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday has worn off, the blame game has begun.
The Butler County sheriff said his department was not in charge of sweeping the roof where the shooter fired his shots.
“The Sheriff’s office was not asked to do that,” said Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe.
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Chettle told ABC News that the Secret Service did not clear the roof either since it was outside the inner perimeter of the rally, but she said there were local police assigned to protect the area, with officers actually inside the building.
Butler Township Police is directing all questions to Pennsylvania State Police, which said it “provided all resources” requested by the Secret Service and is directing further questions to the FBI.
“The buck stops with me. I am the director of the Secret Service. It was unacceptable, and it’s something that shouldn’t happen again,” said U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.
Cheatle said it was her duty to investigate what went wrong.
Retired FBI special agent Brett Hood told WINK News that regardless of who was in charge of sweeping the building, he believes the Secret Service still has responsibility for the president.
“Even though you rely on local law enforcement, it’s just like a leader in your organization who delegates responsibility to a lower organizational member. If things go bad, the leader at the top is still responsible for whatever happens,” said Hood.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has called the shooting a “security failure” but expressed confidence in the Secret Service.
He said a team will be put together to conduct an independent review of Saturday’s security lapses. The findings will then be made public.
Mayorkas, Cheatle and FBI director Christopher Wray are set to appear before a congressional committee next week.