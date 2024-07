Issac Breese. Credit: WINK News

Friends and family are set to gather together to honor the memory of a teen who had died after being swept away at sea in Sanibel.

17-year-old Isaac Breese, from Cape Coral, originally went missing on Tuesday, July 2, after he and a group of friends went swimming at Blind Pass Beach.

Afterward, the Sanibel Police Department received several 911 calls regarding distressed swimmers.

The Sanibel Fire Rescue District rescued two swimmers, but emergency responders were told that a third person entered the water and was missing.

After two days of searching, the mission had changed from a search and rescue to a recovery mission.

Breese’s remains were found on July 6, four days after the search began.

Breese will be remembered as a talented soccer player and honor student at North Fort Myers High School.

Attendees are asked to wear a soccer jersey or a fluorescent-colored shirt, along with a photo of themselves and Issac if they have it, to help celebrate Breese’s life.

If attendees do not have a photo together with Issac, the family asks for a photo of themselves along with a special note about Issac for the family to read later on.

The Breese family rented the North Fort Myers High School stadium for the memorial service, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.