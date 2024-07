After watching and re-watching the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, a local psychiatrist said it’s natural to feel a toll on your mental health.

Dr. Ronald Smallwood said feeling fearful or anxious at this time is not out of the ordinary, and his increase in patients over the last two years is proof many people are struggling to maintain their mental health.

“I always joke when I first started here [I had] 31 patients. Today, after two years, I have over 500. So, that tells me that obviously, there’s no shortage of issues in the world. Because there’s economic stress. I mean, there’s political stress. I mean, there’s just so many avenues of stress in the world, it’s hard not to feel a certain way,” Dr. Smallwood said.

He continued, “We’ve had so many crazy things happen to us with pandemics, war and now political assassinations. I mean, this is an era that I would say is new in its own right.”

Kitty E is a veteran and said watching the video showing bullets flying right past the former president's head has caused her to have her head on a swivel.

“Just a couple of centimeters, and he would have been gone,” Kitty said. “I can’t go anywhere without looking at the top of [a] roof.”

Michael T said he was out to eat when he saw the video for the first time, and as he heads to the Army, he has concerns of his own.

“Nobody really thinks that when you go to a rally like that, that’s going to happen. When you watch the video, you can see how many people, like, they look odd. They don’t know how to react. It’s shocking, and so when you see something like that, you’re like, OK, do I want to go outside now?” Michael said.

He continued, “So, as of me going into the army, it is personal. When you’re going to go out for your country, it’s kind of like, what for when you see your country not even taking care of itself.”

Dr. Smallwood said there are steps you can take if you feel your mental health declining, and one thing to remember is even bad days inevitably end.

“I always say, engage in the things that make you happy, and you probably are going to get a little bit happier. It won’t always cure how you feel, but it’ll make it a hair bit easier on those indulgences, whether it’s going to Starbucks, going to the gym and seeing your friend, your boyfriend, your girlfriend. If you don’t live your life, you will be depressed inevitably.” Dr. Smallwood said.

If you’re looking for mental health resources for you and your family, you can click here.