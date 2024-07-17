New fire station opens in Cape Coral

WINK News
A growing city like Cape Coral needs more emergency services to provide faster response times when lives depend on them.
During their grand opening ceremony, Engine 13 raised the flag and rang the bell, announcing they could now reach areas that were once vulnerable in northeast Cape 5 to 10 minutes faster.
Response time and efficiency: when you are in a life-and-death situation, that can be the difference.
That’s why Engine 13 is ready to help Cape Coral.
With so many emergency calls coming in, other fire departments had to pitch in to respond to calls, but that can cause problems in the districts they serve.
Not anymore.
Engine 13 is open for business, which means saving more lives.
“The difference could be 5 or 10 minutes,” said Fire Chief Michael Russel. “It’s the difference between life and death, honestly. Minutes matter to us and to the public, whether your house is on fire, you’re having a heart attack or in a vehicle accident. All those minutes matter.”
Engine 13 modeled its building with efficiency in mind. They are not done, though.
They have three more stations planned to be built.