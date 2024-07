Brandon Christmas. Credit: WINK News

A suspected gunman is still on the loose following a shooting that occurred in an Immokalee neighborhood.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the shooting that occurred from Alexander Circle, near State Road 29, early on Tuesday morning.

Deputies identified the victim as Brandon Christmas after he was discovered lying dead on a grassy area with bullet wounds on his body.

WINK News has contacted the CCSO regarding any leads in the investigation or the possible identity of the suspect.

CCSO has informed WINK that they have several leads; however, they are not releasing any description of the potential suspect to avoid arousing suspicion.

While investigating the scene, deputies towed away a silver truck believed to be involved in the shooting.

A neighbor informed WINK News that her car had sustained bullet holes from the shooting.

Reporters spoke with Walter Zelisko, a retired police chief and private investigator, regarding law enforcement’s different methods to locate a suspect shooter.

“Well, if they know who the suspect is, you know, they’re going to search his social media, they’re going to do a pretty comprehensive background to see where he may have lived previously, any phone numbers that he may have now, any relatives names, you know, like, when we do a background check, we come up with a whole list of relatives names,” said Zelisko. “And this is how we check the individuals. You know, they can do surveillance at the relatives’ homes and do things like that. There’s a lot of, you know, investigative tactics that the police could rely on.”

Investigators mentioned that a white Ford believed to be connected to the shooting is currently being processed for evidence.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.