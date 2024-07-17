Woman shares near-death experience at same beach where teen died

WINK News
Cape Coral is growing, and with new development comes construction debris ending up in yards and roadways.
Algae at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral is rare and potentially toxic.
A growing city like Cape Coral needs more emergency services to provide faster response times when lives depend on them.
WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty walked around Punta Gorda asking voters if the attempt to assassinate former president Donald Trump is driving them to the polls this November.
Cape Coral City Council is in the process of deciding whether or not to approve a $900,000 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
FC Naples hires Matt Poland to be the club’s first head coach and sporting director.
The Maurers don’t live on waterfront property, but Tuesday night, it looked like it.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 17, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
The proposed budget was created using a millage rate of 5.3126, reducing the millage rate from the prior year which was 5.3694.
After watching and re-watching the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, a local psychiatrist said it’s natural to feel a toll on your mental health.
Homeowners feel like they’re caught in a storm of rising insurance costs and soaring premiums.
A man from Collier County has been arrested by Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly stole an iPhone from Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate.
As Collier County’s water park undergoes major renovations and repairs, county officials are considering options that may include using a private operator and tourist-development taxes to supplement county funds for repairs and renovations.
A Naples Manor man has been arrested after allegedly possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people.
The life of a loved teenager will be celebrated by the ones who loved him the most Wednesday night.
In attendance will be a woman who knows all too well what 17-year-old Isaac Breese went through earlier this month at Blind Pass Beach in Sanibel.
In 2019, Gambrel Irizarry had to be saved after being grabbed by a rip current at the same beach Breese and his friends were at.
She said hearing that this young man lost his life in the same exact place she survived a near drowning hits hard, and she thinks about it every single day.
It was an experience that changed her entire life. What was supposed to be a family beach day turned into a life-threatening experience.
“Once I got there on Blind Pass, the storm came, and we knew that a storm was going to come. We thought if it gets bad, well, get out. The conditions of the current didn’t let us get out. The weather took a hold of me,” she said.
It took hold of her and left her 700 yards away from shore, causing her to stop breathing for 21 minutes.
“I don’t remember anything after that. I remember waking up very alone in a hospital room,” Irizarry said.
Irizarry was in a coma for three days, but fast forward five years later, Breese was at the same place she was, who also got caught in the current and passed away.
“A star soccer athlete, someone who had his whole life ahead, didn’t get the chance to show the great person he is,” Irizarry said.
Irizarry knows that beach can be dangerous, and she is calling on county and city leaders to do more than just put up signs.
Breese’s celebration of life is expected to start at seven Wednesday evening at North Fort Myers High School.
Breese’s family has rented the school and stadium and anyone is welcome.