Credit: WINK News

A concerned parent reached out to WINK News after learning two sexual predators live near her daughter’s bus stop. She wanted to bring it to our attention and warn other families to check out their children’s bus stops.

“What’s even more disturbing is my daughter’s in high school and often stands at the bus stop in the early mornings in the dark,” said the San Carlos Park, Lee County mom.

We started digging.

How is a bus stop location determined?

The Transportation policy for Lee County schools reads, in part, “Bus routes shall be established so that an authorized bus stop is available within reasonable walking distance of the home of every resident student entitled to transportation services. Students may be required to travel up to 1.5 miles to a designated stop. The most direct traveled route measures the 1.5-mile distance to and from the bus stop. The District shall determine the shortest pedestrian route whether or not it is accessible to motor vehicle traffic. The Board shall approve the bus routes annually. The Superintendent is authorized to make any necessary changes in the approved route.” I believe this is an important topic concerning

children’s safety; this needs attention. Lee County Mom

Where can sexual offenders and predators live?

The rules vary depending on:

When the crime happened.

Whether the person is a registered sexual offender or sexual predator.

Are they on probation or under some sort of court-ordered supervision?

The age of their victim.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offenders and Predators Search. Screenshot via WINK News.

Answers and reference material:

Florida Statutes, Section 947.1405 requires sexual offenders whose victims were under the age of 18 and are serving a court-ordered term of community monitoring, such as probation, parole, or community control under the Florida Department of Corrections, to follow the “Conditions of Supervision,” set by the court.

If the victim was under the age of 18, the offender cannot live within 1,000 feet of a school, childcare facility, park, playground, designated public school bus stop, or other place where children regularly congregate.

A releasee who is subject to this subparagraph may not relocate to a residence that is within 1,000 feet of a public school bus stop. If they live in the residence before the bus stop is established, they do not have to move.

Also, Florida Statute 775.215, entitled, “Residency restriction for persons convicted of certain sex offenses,” directs, in part, that certain individuals convicted of certain sexual crimes cannot reside within 1,000 feet of any school, daycare center, park, or playground. These crimes might include committing a lewd act in front of a person less than 16 years of age. For additional details, please see Florida Statute 775.215.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has a “commonly asked questions” section on its website.

To check your neighborhood

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement maintains the sex offender and predator database. You can search by name, neighborhood, university campus, and email/internet identifier.

If you enter your address in the neighborhood search, it allows you to search up to a five-mile radius.

To set up alerts for specific offenders or addresses, click on Florida Offender Alert System.

Sexual offender versus sexual predator

A sex offender is a person convicted of a sexual offense, such as rape, molestation, sex trafficking, or possessing child pornography.

A sexual predator is a sex offender who has committed violent sexual offenses, repeat offenses, or offenses against minors.