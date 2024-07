On Thursday night, people living in Buckingham met with the commissioner candidates hoping to get their votes.

Some questions got personal, either about what the candidate does for a living or why the incumbent misses county commission meetings.

Both candidates said tonight they are taking a stand on standing water.

“Not even elected and said we’re being overrun with water that standing on our property for days,” said Amanda Cochran, District 5 County Commissioner Candidate. “I do have answers for those property rights and what it means and what it means to be ignored. And that, that doesn’t have to be that way.”

“If we build a small mini Lakes Park, we take a 200-acre lake in there, the nominal canal run so we put a control chart from the side of it when it’s been raining, because we can let the Laurie’s out I’m going to ever lower the lake, put it in there and settle in and come down here and flood these places,” said Mike Greenwell, District 5 County Commissioner Candidate.

Water was just one of the many issues sparking conversations and reactions from audience members.

Both candidates also said they’re willing to go to the state capital to lobby for not just their district but all of Southwest Florida.

“Thats an unquivical yes,” said Cochran.

“Let me answer it this way, yes I would be glad to,” said Greenwell.

But is that – along with their answers to the other questions tonight enough to secure a vote?

We’ll find out on August 6 when voters decide.