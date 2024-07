The community is mourning the loss of a towering figure, civil rights leader Willie Battle, who passed away on Wednesday.

Known for his dedication to the Dunbar community and relentless fight for equality, Battle’s legacy is marked by significant contributions and unwavering support for the disenfranchised.

Lee Pitts, reflecting on their 35-year friendship, described him as a “true old-school freedom fighter” who made everyone feel valued.

Pitts shared how Battle emphasized the importance of community and advocacy in his early career.

A self-made businessman and general contractor, Battle played a crucial role in numerous construction projects, including the Dr. Ella Piper Senior Center and many homes in the area. His dedication to improving Dunbar was recently honored with a street designation on Henderson Avenue.

In a previous story, Mayor Kevin Anderson and others praised him for paving the way for future generations. His work in securing funding for key projects, like the boulevard named after Veronica Shoemaker, further solidified his impact.

Two years ago, Battle received a Freedom Fighter Award for his contributions to Civil Rights and economic empowerment. He was also a mentor to many, working with the NAACP to encourage community service and advocacy.

Pitts recounted his first encounter with Battle when he moved to Fort Myers as a young vice president of a bank, becoming the first Black man to hold such a position in Southwest Florida.

He mentored Pitts on the importance of remaining connected to and supporting the Black community, encouraging him to join the NAACP and become involved in community service. Pitts described Battle as a local Martin Luther King Jr. for his fearless advocacy and willingness to call out injustices.

Battle was also a successful businessman, owning numerous properties and using his wealth to support civil rights causes.

His efforts included building the first mansion by a Black person in the Dunbar community to raise property values and hiring many people through his construction business.

Pitts highlighted Battle’s role in improving economic opportunities for Black people in the area and his candid approach to addressing issues on Pitts’ TV show.

Lodovic Kimble, a friend of Battle, shared his experiences and admiration.

Kimble, a former NAACP president, and Battle led the first political march in their town, protesting police brutality.

Kimble fondly recalled their close relationship, describing Battle as a mentor and likening him to a family member.

He expressed deep loss upon Battle’s passing but discussed the lasting legacy of Battle’s commitment to making their community a better place.

As we remember Willie Battle, we celebrate a life devoted to service, community and progress.

Willie’s legacy continues, evidenced by a street in Dunbar named in his honor, an initiative Pitts helped spearhead.

Lee County NAACP said Willie brought substance to civil rights and made his job as the Lee County NAACP President easier because of what Willie had done all those years ago.Ā