The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a drug investigation at a home in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies and the LCSO narcotics unit responded to the home near Felix Avenue and Ninth Street Southwest early Thursday.

According to deputies, neighbors of the house raid accused the property owners of being drug dealers.

Deputies wanted to assure neighbors that this was a drug bust conducted following a thorough investigation.

A sign that read “This drug house is closed” with Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno‘s face plastered on was temporarily placed onto the property.

The sign was removed 10 minutes later, as investigators continue to work the scene, removing evidence bags.

Deputies and undercover detectives have been seen on the scene, entering and exiting the home while wearing face coverings and gloves.

WINK News spoke with Mirla Alaverez, a neighbor who had called code enforcement about debris throughout the property.

“When I came out, it was like, all from that block all the way to the next block was filled with cops, narcotics,” said Alavarez, “That was like, oh my God, when I saw their vest — when they had their narcotic vest on — I said, oh my God, I couldn’t believe it. It was shocking.”

Alvarez told WINK News that she was unaware that her neighbor was an accused drug dealer; however, she expressed relief knowing that law enforcement had intervened.

Deputies have not released the identity of the suspected drug dealer(s).

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.