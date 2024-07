Florida Gulf Coast University Academy offers programs designed for lifelong learning for adults, seniors, and retirees.

Those who live at Bentley Village were eager to learn more about their mobile devices and iPads.

The class covered new features such as switching camera modes, turning your flash on and off, taking live photos and more.

“Collaboration between the university and Bentley cause they offer any kind of subject geopolitical, art, travel, history, and it’s all right here all you have to do is show up, sign up, and learn,” said Chris Curle, a resident of Bentley who took the class.

John Guerra, the director of FGCU Academy, taught the course and told me technology is always changing, so the course covers topics and ideas to keep everyone up to date.

“The nature of technology is my students will take this class today, and they will probably take it again 3 or 6 months from now because things change so fast and so quickly, so we try to keep them up to date on what’s most important and relevant in their daily lives,” said Guerra.

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty asked what the most interesting thing they learned in the class was.

“I have to make sure that you can’t hear me talking to myself, and ‘oh, and I didn’t know that,'” said Curle.

“One of the most fascinating things was you could be in France and take a picture of a sign in French and with your camera click on translate, and it will translate it to English. That was absolutely amazing,” Bently resident Jerry Weis.

The technology course is one of many the academy offers for their live long learning program.

FGCU Academy offers 1,500 courses each year and reaches 10,000 people.