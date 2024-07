Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is asking for the public’s help finding two wanted men.

FDLE arrested 37-year-old Marius “Viorel” Dumitru and 30-year-old Marius Dumitru in 2021 in Operation Thou Shall Not Steal.

They were released by the court post-arrest and absconded before trial.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, grand theft, unlawful possession of personal identification and money laundering.

FDLE’s Operation Thou Shall Not Steal investigation led to the arrest of six people in 2021. The group stole more than $761,000 from more than 680 churches nationwide, including dozens in Southwest Florida.

The suspects operated out of Orlando but hit churches in Lee and Collier counties by stealing checks out of church mailboxes.

Co-conspirators Catalin Trandafir, 48, Simona Trandafir, 43, Panait Dumitru, 35, and Ionut Raducan, 36, were convicted. Some of the convicted in the case. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News was the only station in court for the trial on July 1.

Before fleeing, the duo were last known to be in the Orlando area.