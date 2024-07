Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms along hotter afternoon temperatures.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “The rain will develop earlier this Thursday afternoon, starting in Collier County before traveling up north. Temperatures are expected to be less hot than the start of the workweek.”

Warm, humid and dry start for Thursday.

Rain will be arriving a little earlier for some of you today as scattered storms pop up in Collier county first and move northwest through the area through the day.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with hotter temperatures towards the north as rain arrives later for those communities.

Friday

Friday will begin dry with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Thanks to the clouds and earlier start to rain, temperatures will not be as hot with highs in the lower 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will once again be between 100 – 105°.

Friday evening plans are looking drier with rain tapering off before sunset.

Saturday

Starting warm and dry for Saturday plans with scattered storms popping up in the afternoon and early evening.

We are watching another area of Saharan dust that looks to move in through Saturday so you may notice a more overcast appearance to the sky later in the day.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 – 108°.