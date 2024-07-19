1 year later: The mystery behind Barry Schmalbach’s disappearance

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Allegiant Air will add a route to Savannah, Georgia, from Punta Gorda Airport starting Nov.14.
A man has been transported to the hospital after reportedly crashing into an unoccupied building in Fort Myers.
Fifth Third Bank closed its longtime bank there last August. Before the eye-catching building became a bank, it was a string of short-lived restaurants and nightclubs. Recent talk that the former bank was going to be a restaurant again ended up being just a rumor.
Early voting for the primary election starts less than a month from now, which means deadlines are fast approaching.
WINK News sent a list of five questions to Southwest Florida school district superintendents. Read what they had to say.
One year has passed, and the family of Barry Schmalbach is seeking the answer to one question: Where is his body?
The Weather Authority is tracking more heat for this Friday along with scattered rain showers expected inland this afternoon.
The Cape Coral Police Department closed the intersection of Pine Island Road and Andalusia Boulevard due to a major traffic incident.
Southwest Florida International Airport has been experiencing technology issues due to a worldwide Microsoft outage, causing a ground stop for multiple airlines.
On Thursday night, people living in Buckingham met with the commissioner candidates hoping to get their votes.
The playground, A safe space for kids to dream, quickly became a nightmare for three-year-old Ava after she was allegedly left outside of her daycare.
The final day of the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both sides went back at the bargaining table Thursday, and the teachers union asked the district for an additional $32,000 to the current base salary.
After breaking records on the diamond for FSW, first baseman Victor Figueroa was selected by the San Diego Padres in the MLB Draft.
Sawfish mortalities and bizarre fish behavior have been reported in the Florida Keys and other parts of Florida as far back as Fall 2023. Scientists aren’t sure exactly what is causing the event but are beginning to piece together the difficult puzzle.
One year has passed, and the family of Barry Schmalbach is seeking the answer to one question: Where is his body?
On July 19, 2023, Schmalbach mysteriously disappeared after asking a friend to help remove his boyfriend, Christopher Davis, from their Cape Coral home.
Davis was the last person to have seen Schmalbach and has been named the prime suspect in the disappearance.
Davis now faces homicide charges after the detailed 72-page report released by the Cape Coral Police Department.
Some of the details released from the report include the couple arguing at Cruiser’s Lounge, a gay bar in Cape Coral.
Later that evening, a neighbor reported hearing someone getting tossed around, yelling “no” and then eventually crying.
On July 21, at around 4 a.m., a neighbor overhears what they believed to have been a tarp being dragged downstairs by Davis.
On that same day, Davis checks into an AirBnB in Hendry County under his brother’s name.
The records showed that he had purchased a pick-axe and a shovel, which he disposed of the following day.
WINK News spoke with Schmalbach’s sister, Sherry, about her brother’s disappearance.
“When I read the details and everything, it just curdled my stomach, and it messed with my head again. You know, just like it was like at the beginning,” said Sherry, Schmalbach’s sister.
Sherry told WINK that she wished someone had intervened during the altercation between Schmalbach and Davis.
Davis, who currently resides in Lee County Jail, has pleaded not guilty to Schmalbach’s murder.