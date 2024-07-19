WINK News

Allegiant adds route to Savannah from PGD

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Allegiant Air will add a route to Savannah, Georgia, from Punta Gorda Airport starting Nov.14. 

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. announced eight new nonstop routes to 13 U.S. cities in all, but Savannah will be the only new route to and from PGD. 

Passengers departing PGD will fly into Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Charlotte County Airport Authority Director of Marketing and Communications Kaley Miller said the route will be year-round. 

