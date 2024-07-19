Allegiant adds route to Savannah from PGD

WINK News
Allegiant Air will add a route to Savannah, Georgia, from Punta Gorda Airport starting Nov.14.
A man has been transported to the hospital after reportedly crashing into an unoccupied building in Fort Myers.
Fifth Third Bank closed its longtime bank there last August. Before the eye-catching building became a bank, it was a string of short-lived restaurants and nightclubs. Recent talk that the former bank was going to be a restaurant again ended up being just a rumor.
Early voting for the primary elections provides SWFL residents a convenient opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
WINK News sent a list of five questions to Southwest Florida school district superintendents. Read what they had to say.
One year has passed, and the family of Barry Schmalbach is seeking the answer to one question: Where is his body?
The Weather Authority is tracking more heat for this Friday along with scattered rain showers expected inland this afternoon.
The Cape Coral Police Department closed the intersection of Pine Island Road and Andalusia Boulevard due to a major traffic incident.
Southwest Florida International Airport has been experiencing technology issues due to a worldwide Microsoft outage, causing a ground stop for multiple airlines.
On Thursday night, people living in Buckingham met with the commissioner candidates hoping to get their votes.
The playground, A safe space for kids to dream, quickly became a nightmare for three-year-old Ava after she was allegedly left outside of her daycare.
The final day of the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both sides went back at the bargaining table Thursday, and the teachers union asked the district for an additional $32,000 to the current base salary.
After breaking records on the diamond for FSW, first baseman Victor Figueroa was selected by the San Diego Padres in the MLB Draft.
Sawfish mortalities and bizarre fish behavior have been reported in the Florida Keys and other parts of Florida as far back as Fall 2023. Scientists aren’t sure exactly what is causing the event but are beginning to piece together the difficult puzzle.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. announced eight new nonstop routes to 13 U.S. cities in all, but Savannah will be the only new route to and from PGD.
Passengers departing PGD will fly into Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Charlotte County Airport Authority Director of Marketing and Communications Kaley Miller said the route will be year-round.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.