Tim Aten Knows: ‘The Castle’ comes down in Naples

Author: Tim Aten, Gulfshore Business
Q: I see they’re tearing down the old castle bank on Goodlette-Frank Road. Any ideas what’s coming? —David S., Naples 

A: “The Castle” in Naples with its stone-clad circular turret tower has been mostly reduced to rubble but nothing new is planned yet at its royal resting place at 900 Goodlette-Frank Road. 

Fifth Third Bank closed its longtime bank there last August. Before the eye-catching building became a bank, it was a string of short-lived restaurants and nightclubs. Recent talk that the former bank was going to be a restaurant again ended up being just a rumor. 

