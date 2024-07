Justin’s Place Recovery Center through Saint Matthew’s House helps people struggling with addictions. People like Jeff Reno.

“I kind of went off the deep end and went back to using and I got hooked on fentanyl. And my life has just spiraled out of control. I ended up homeless living next to a dumpster,” said Reno.

Reno said his struggle with a fentanyl addiction, took him to some very dark places.

“Absolutely. I kind of went on a bender there for a long time and I was seeking out the most strongest stuff,” said Reno. “I would hear people overdosing on it and I would seek that out, just, I was on a suicide mission. But I truly, truly believe that God didn’t want me, he didn’t want me dead.”

A drug charge arrest by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office landed him in jail, where a corrections officer told him about Saint Matthew’s House.

“Once I got out of jail, as I said, on that bus stop. And I was in tears. And I just asked God to help me make a good decision. And I got on the bus and ended up in St. Matt’s in Naples. And I tell you, it’s been the most freeing thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Reno.

He now works with other men recovering from addiction while on his own 12-month journey to recovery.

He has a message for drug dealers still pushing poison.

“To the drug dealers, I would say, please stop killing people, period. That’s what they’re doing,” said Reno.

He also shared words of encouragement to those battling their addictions now.

“There is another way of life on proof. I mean, there are many men here that’s proof that, that there is a better life out there,” said Reno.

Reno plans to continue his recovery journey through helping others with St. Matthews House.

Although addiction is overwhelming, he says a better way of life is possible through recovery.