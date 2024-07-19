Man arrested in connection to fatal Immokalee shooting

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Here at Harns Marsh Middle School, education is not the only thing taking place. It is also one of the busiest spots for drive-thru food distribution this summer.
With all of these activities, you have to wonder if she’s found the Fountain of Youth.
Family Initiative, a non-profit, partnered with Lee County to better understand hurricane readiness for the families they serve.
A man was killed and another injured after a two-vehicle crash in Punta Gorda.
Justin’s place recovery center through Saint Matthew’s house helps people struggling with addictions. People like Jeff Reno.
A first-of-its kind study looked into the presence of metals and found trace amounts of more than a dozen metals in 14 different brands.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a murder that took place on Alexander Circle in Immokalee.
Much of the world woke up scrambling as Microsoft 365 apps were hit by widespread outages early Friday morning, connected to the cybersecurity software company CrowdStrike.
An Immokalee man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute it, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, disrupted hospitals, banks, businesses and government offices Friday.
This will be the first public hearing regarding the unsolicited public-private partnership proposal received for Jaycee Park.
Residents of Lee County are breathing a sigh of relief as FEMA has agreed to allow homeowners to maintain their flood insurance discount.
Resurgence Brewing Co. and Central Rock Gym celebrated the impending groundbreaking on their 25,000-square-foot facility that should be open by the end of next summer.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center’s parking lot was nearly full during a three-hour Political Hob Nob on July 17 when voters met the candidates.
Allegiant Air will add a route to Savannah, Georgia, from Punta Gorda Airport starting Nov.14.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a murder that took place on Alexander Circle in Immokalee.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20-year-old Jaihmereun Short of Immokalee and charged him with the murder that occurred early Tuesday morning.
The shooting took the life of Brandon Christmas, who was discovered dead on a grassy area with bullet wounds in his body.
Brandon Christmas. Credit: WINK News
The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.
This continues to be an active investigation.