Man arrested in connection to fatal Immokalee shooting

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a murder that took place on Alexander Circle in Immokalee.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20-year-old Jaihmereun Short of Immokalee and charged him with the murder that occurred early Tuesday morning.

The shooting took the life of Brandon Christmas, who was discovered dead on a grassy area with bullet wounds in his body.

Brandon Christmas. Credit: WINK News

The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.

This continues to be an active investigation.

