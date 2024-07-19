WINK News

Watch Now

Driver crashes into unoccupied Fort Myers building

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

A man has been transported to the hospital after reportedly crashing into an unoccupied building in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the driver crashed into a building at Fowler Street Friday morning.

They said it seemed he mistook the gas for the brake.

The driver is currently in the hospital. The extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.