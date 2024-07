(CREDIT: Sanibel Police Department Facebook page)

The Sanibel Police Department is now issuing hurricane re-entry permits for residents and businesses for the 2024 season.

You can pick up your permit at the Sanibel Police Department, located at 800 Dunlop Road in Sanibel, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re a resident or property owner on Sanibel or Captiva, you’ll need a RESIDENTIAL (Green) Permit. Just bring a valid ID showing your Sanibel or Captiva address, or a valid ID along with another proof of residence listed on the application.

Applying for a re-entry permit is easy. Click here to download the application form. Once you’ve filled it out, email the form and required documentation to hurricanepass@mysanibel.com.

Your permit will be mailed to you once your application is processed. Alternatively, you can bring the completed form to the Sanibel Police Department at City Hall.

For businesses operating on Sanibel or Captiva, you’ll need a COMMERCIAL (Red) Permit. You must have a Sanibel Business Tax Receipt, a Lee County Business License, or a State of Florida DBPR. If you have questions about obtaining or renewing your Sanibel Business Tax Receipt, call the Finance Department at (239) 472-9615.

To apply for a commercial permit, click here to download the application form. Once it’s filled out, follow the same steps as above to submit it.

If you need more information, call the Sanibel Police Department at (239) 472-3111.