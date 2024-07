News of President Joe Biden, 81, stepping aside from the 2024 Presidential race has reverberated across the country and here in Southwest Florida.

In a letter to his “Fellow Americans,” Biden noted in part, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country to stand down and focus solely on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

The Democratic Party of Lee County shared President Biden’s full letter to X. The Interim Chair also spoke with WINK News Reporter Haley Zarcone.

“It’s going to be a short season for her. But on the other hand, she’s taking over with the Biden team. She’s taking over with apparently the bag divided in fundraising. She doesn’t need to start from scratch,” said Jim Rosinus. “He’s got the team already built; she just needs to pick up like a relay race. Okay, so he’s handed off the baton. She’s already running. She just needs to pick up the baton and move on.”

Dawn Mann from the Charlotte County Democratic Party sent WINK the statement below:

President Biden’s legacy will be marked by his crucial role in safeguarding our nation from Donald Trump, not once but twice. His accomplishments will rival those of any president in our lifetimes: he created millions of new jobs, rebuilt America’s infrastructure, turned our economy around, and brought manufacturing back to America. This Administration has passed the most expansive climate change legislation in our nation’s history.

We have 100 days until the presidential election. This election comes at a critical moment for our nation and our democracy. Our challenge is to continue the work of the Biden-Harris Administration: promoting our progressive values of freedom and equality.

We embrace the upcoming leadership convention because it is the core of the democratic process. We look forward to emerging from the convention stronger than ever, ready to take on the hate that defines MAGA with the full force of the freedom that defines Democrats.

“The race may have changed, but the focus of the Democratic Party has not changed,” said Jane Schlechtweg, the Collier County Democratic Party Chair. “We are determined to win in November. I think with the strong support that we will show Kamala Harris, I think we can do this. Joe Biden understands better than most what a second term for Trump would mean for the country. And we trust his decision to support the Vice President, and are taking up the mantle of this campaign to protect American rights, freedoms, and democracy. And we, in the Collier County Democratic Party, remain committed to building on the progress that the Biden-Harris administration has made.”Â

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R) from Naples called on Mr. Biden to resign now. If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign NOW! — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 21, 2024

U.S. Congressman Greg Steube (R) echoed Scott’s comments.

Not running for reelection is a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief.



It’s disturbing and reckless that he’s been “running” the country as long as he has…



Let me repeat: if he doesn’t… — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) July 21, 2024

Florida Representative Jenna Persons-Mulika (R), who represents Fort Myers: Americans deserve a Commander-in-Chief. Biden is clearly not capable of that job. https://t.co/f29vauWwy6 — Jenna Persons-Mulicka (@jenna_persons) July 21, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in as well. Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office.



She also was the the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history.



Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2024

As many who live in Southwest Florida know, the number of registered Republicans outweighs registered Democrats. Here’s a breakdown by county.

*Charlotte County – 77,360 Republican – 31,826 Democrat – Other 42,535

*Collier County – 138,805 Republican – 52,283 Democrat – Other 66,832

*DeSoto – 8,680 Republican – 5,722 Democrat – Other 4,995

*Glades – 3,893 Republican – 1,592 Democrat – Other 1,363

*Hendry – 7,683 Republican – 4,084 Democrat – Other 3,191

*Lee – 225,495 Republican – 107,526 Democrat – Other 141,112

President Biden has put his backing behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” responded Harris.

Biden has come under fire, with many questioning his age and health. Calls for him to leave the Presidential race grew louder following the debate against Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump in Atlanta in late June.