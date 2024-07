David Hunter Gill and Jamie Lynn Rutland Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A couple with nine warrants has been arrested after allegedly being caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Cape Coral.

On Saturday, at around 3:16 a.m., an officer with the Cape Coral Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the 1100 block of Del Prado Blvd S.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the driver of a red motorcycle was leaving a parking lot with a passenger to turn right onto the northbound lanes of Del Prado Boulevard South and traveled across all lanes of traffic.

The driver reportedly didn’t have a driver‚Äôs license, registration, or proof of insurance. He said he had just purchased the motorcycle three hours ago.

When officers asked his name and date of birth, the driver initially gave a false name and a birthday of May 13, 1992.

He then said his birthday was May 13, 1991, then said May 13, 1992 again.

The investigation revealed that his actual name was David Hunter Gill and his true birth date, which made him 34 years old.

The police department said Gill had a suspended Mississippi driver’s license, no motorcycle endorsement and three warrants out of Lee County, Sarasota County and Mississippi State.

The passenger, 47-year-old Jamie Lynn Rutland, had six warrants out of Lee County.

Deputies found a clear pipe with black/burned residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine, two clear bags of a white crystal-like substance, which both tested positive for methamphetamine and a pill bottle prescribed to another person containing Alprazolam pills.

Gill and Rutland were taken to the Lee County Jail.

Gill is being charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating a motorcycle without an endorsement, driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear, out of county warrant and out of state fugitive warrant.

Rutland is being charged with failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Alprazolam.