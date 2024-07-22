SWFL Democratic delegates share thoughts on Harris’ possible nomination

Who will be the person to lead the Democratic party back to the White House?

A simple letter from President Joe Biden has thrown Vice President Kamala Harris into uncharted waters.

A growing list of Democrats have thrown their weight behind Harris to take the president’s spot on the ticket, but is she the first pick for those who will actually vote in just weeks?

WINK News anchors Claire Galt and Chris Cifatte talked to Florida Democratic delegates and told us about the history that could be made if Harris is the democratic nominee.

Fort Myers delegate Robert Geltner said the people elected Kamala Harris four years ago and that Democrats backed her again when they supported the president in the 2024 primaries.

He believes Harris is the clear choice now that the president is no longer seeking re-election.

“She’ll get out there; she’ll have to do the job of selling her case. She knew yesterday, and she said, ‘I’m gonna have to earn this nomination,’ and I think she will get the nomination,” he said.

Harris has Joe Biden’s endorsement. Geltner said Biden’s words hold meaning with Democrats nationally and locally.

“She’s already raised $50 million. She already has 32 senators who endorsed her, 173 house members, [and] at least 10 governors,” Geltner said, “so she’s well on her way, I know. [At] our delegate meeting last night, it appeared that the vast majority of the Florida delegates are supportive.”

Charlotte County Delegate Marvin Covey backed that up.

“I think I’m pretty locked into Kamala Harris,” he said. “I’m concerned about who the number two is going to be. I’ve heard the governor of North Carolina would be a good choice.”

Republicans claim the Democrats are in chaos. The party has no official nominee for president and no nominee for vice president.

Their convention is in less than a month, and Former President Donald Trump leads Harris in most national polls.

“There’s four months to go. That’s a long time in politics, even a week is a long time in politics, as you can see from what happened in just this last week,” Geltner said.