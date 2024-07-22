SWFL Democratic delegates share thoughts on Harris’ possible nomination

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has been shut down for seven out of the ten weeks of the predicted project duration, the deadline being Aug. 11.
Congressman Byron Donalds ripped into Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle during Monday’s House Oversight Committee.
Homeowner’s associations can bring a lot to a community, but a Florida law that took effect July 1 aims to crack down on HOAs and push for more transparency and accountability.
At 6 a.m. on Sunday, one Lee County nail salon had an unwelcomed guest. But this wasn’t the only beauty salon that was burglarized.
A new member has been added to the North Fort Myers Fire Control District whose chief duty is to bring comfort.
Construction workers, drills and saws are what you will see when you go past what used to be The Bubble Room on Captiva.
Two Olympia Track club members are set to compete in their first AAU Junior Olympics in North Carolina.
Scoliosis is an irregular curve of the spine which is most often diagnosed and treated in childhood. Surgery is needed for the most serious cases, but now Lee Health is using an innovative form of physical therapy to stabilize the backbone.
Ryann, Matthew, and Lemon, your celebrations are our Miracle moment.
WINK News anchors Claire Galt and Chris Cifatte talked to Florida Democratic delegates and told us about the history that could be made if Harris is the democratic nominee.
A 31-year-old Alva woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and meth.
A vehicle fire that ignited in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 just south of Colonial Boulevard caused havoc for afternoon commuters in Fort Myers.
Collier County Sheriff’s Office announced 49-year-old Matthew Zink’s sentence on Monday.
In advance of the Lee County Board of County Commissioners’ workshop on the potential conversion of Lee Health to a private nonprofit structure, representatives from the health care system emphasized it is not contemplating a sale.
While its social media counts down to its grand opening July 25, 810 Billiards & Bowling actually launched last week at Miromar Outlets.
Who will be the person to lead the Democratic party back to the White House?
A simple letter from President Joe Biden has thrown Vice President Kamala Harris into uncharted waters.
A growing list of Democrats have thrown their weight behind Harris to take the president’s spot on the ticket, but is she the first pick for those who will actually vote in just weeks?
WINK News anchors Claire Galt and Chris Cifatte talked to Florida Democratic delegates and told us about the history that could be made if Harris is the democratic nominee.
Fort Myers delegate Robert Geltner said the people elected Kamala Harris four years ago and that Democrats backed her again when they supported the president in the 2024 primaries.
He believes Harris is the clear choice now that the president is no longer seeking re-election.
“She’ll get out there; she’ll have to do the job of selling her case. She knew yesterday, and she said, ‘I’m gonna have to earn this nomination,’ and I think she will get the nomination,” he said.
Harris has Joe Biden’s endorsement. Geltner said Biden’s words hold meaning with Democrats nationally and locally.
“She’s already raised $50 million. She already has 32 senators who endorsed her, 173 house members, [and] at least 10 governors,” Geltner said, “so she’s well on her way, I know. [At] our delegate meeting last night, it appeared that the vast majority of the Florida delegates are supportive.”
Charlotte County Delegate Marvin Covey backed that up.
“I think I’m pretty locked into Kamala Harris,” he said. “I’m concerned about who the number two is going to be. I’ve heard the governor of North Carolina would be a good choice.”
Republicans claim the Democrats are in chaos. The party has no official nominee for president and no nominee for vice president.
Their convention is in less than a month, and Former President Donald Trump leads Harris in most national polls.
“There’s four months to go. That’s a long time in politics, even a week is a long time in politics, as you can see from what happened in just this last week,” Geltner said.