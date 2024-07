With President Joe Biden out of the race and many anticipating Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, many wonder how this will change voters’ decisions.

It depends on who you’re speaking to.

WINK News anchor Annette Montgomery spoke with voters across every aisle, wanting to hear from Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike.

For Republicans not much has changed. However, one republican voter told WINK she was rooting for Biden over Harris, describing the VP as too liberal.

But the change for undecided voters hasn’t come yet, with some reporting that will happen once they see Harris take the debate stage and give an idea of who she would pick as her running mate.

They don’t vote the same, but these voters share similar views about Biden’s decision to drop out of the race.

“I’m sad that he’s been so sick, and nobody told us,” said one conservative voter.

They call the decision a good one, even as their opinions differ.

An independent voter shared her thoughts, “I hope we get this woman as president and she beats Trump. He’s always in trouble. She’s a strong woman, and she should be there, and I hope she picks a woman vice president.”

Their opinion differs on whether Harris should step up and into the ring.

Another independent voter said, “It’s hard to get a gauge on what she actually thinks and feels, and she’s going to have an opportunity to show what she thinks that actually feels during debates, but historically speaking, she hasn’t been great during those.”

It’s months until November, but some have already made their decision.

“She’s way too liberal for me and on many levels, but no, I don’t think I don’t think she’s ready,” said one conservative voter.

“It’s good to see someone of color being on the ballot,” said one Democrat, “and I’m always supportive of any woman. Also as a Democrat, I always have to vote for a Democrat, as a woman.”

“As a woman, yahoo, our first woman president, and I like the fact that she’s biracial, so I’m delighted about that. I’m a little nervous about how late it is,” explained another voter.

Others say they need some convincing, but Harris, known as the first black and South Asian woman district attorney of San Francisco, attorney general of California and vice president, still has a chance at their vote.

“Just act like the adult in the room, and then that doesn’t sound like a lot, but in this particular case, I think that that’s the thing that you would have to do,” said one Independent.

Many different answers and opinions are being floated around about her VP pick, a decision that could persuade or turn away potential voters.