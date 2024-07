Fifteen-year-old Ryann Wood will head back to school cancer-free.

The incoming sophomore beat stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma after a long four months of chemo, and she rang the bell to make it official.

Matthew Wilson, who also beat Hodgkin lymphoma, is also celebrating a win.

Matthew was the starting quarterback for his senior season at Estero High School.

The new grad is a triplet and will attend the University of Central Florida with his brother next spring.

Their sister is going to Florida Atlantic University.

And finally, It’s pawty time!

Lemon the Lab is celebrating her fourth birthday.

Because Lemon works so hard day in and day out for the young patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital staff made sure she had a tail-wagging time with presents and lots of pets.

Lemon squeezed all the fun she could before she was all tuckered out.

Ryann, Matthew and Lemon, your celebrations are our Miracle moment.