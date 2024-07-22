The Bubble Room to reopen sometime in 2024

WINK News
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has been shut down for seven out of the ten weeks of the predicted project duration, the deadline being Aug. 11.
Congressman Byron Donalds ripped into Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle during Monday’s House Oversight Committee.
Homeowner’s associations can bring a lot to a community, but a Florida law that took effect July 1 aims to crack down on HOAs and push for more transparency and accountability.
At 6 a.m. on Sunday, one Lee County nail salon had an unwelcomed guest. But this wasn’t the only beauty salon that was burglarized.
A new member has been added to the North Fort Myers Fire Control District whose chief duty is to bring comfort.
Construction workers, drills and saws are what you will see when you go past what used to be The Bubble Room on Captiva.
Two Olympia Track club members are set to compete in their first AAU Junior Olympics in North Carolina.
Scoliosis is an irregular curve of the spine which is most often diagnosed and treated in childhood. Surgery is needed for the most serious cases, but now Lee Health is using an innovative form of physical therapy to stabilize the backbone.
Ryann, Matthew, and Lemon, your celebrations are our Miracle moment.
WINK News anchors Claire Galt and Chris Cifatte talked to Florida Democratic delegates and told us about the history that could be made if Harris is the democratic nominee.
A 31-year-old Alva woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and meth.
A vehicle fire that ignited in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 just south of Colonial Boulevard caused havoc for afternoon commuters in Fort Myers.
Collier County Sheriff’s Office announced 49-year-old Matthew Zink’s sentence on Monday.
In advance of the Lee County Board of County Commissioners’ workshop on the potential conversion of Lee Health to a private nonprofit structure, representatives from the health care system emphasized it is not contemplating a sale.
While its social media counts down to its grand opening July 25, 810 Billiards & Bowling actually launched last week at Miromar Outlets.
The restaurant has no set date or range when it will reopen but the owners want people to know that they will be reopening.
On Monday WINK News drove by and saw and heard progress.
A large sign covering the fence says the grand opening will happen in 2024.
Boop’s by the Bubble Room, located right next door, serves the famous bubble room cakes, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, coffee and pastries.
It is normally open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily but on Monday, a sign reading “closed due to no power” was on the door.