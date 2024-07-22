WINK News

The Bubble Room to reopen sometime in 2024

Reporter: Asha Patel Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Construction workers, drills and saws are what you will see when you go past what used to be The Bubble Room on Captiva.

The restaurant has no set date or range when it will reopen but the owners want people to know that they will be reopening.

On Monday WINK News drove by and saw and heard progress.

A large sign covering the fence says the grand opening will happen in 2024.

Boop’s by the Bubble Room, located right next door, serves the famous bubble room cakes, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, coffee and pastries.

It is normally open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily but on Monday, a sign reading “closed due to no power” was on the door.

