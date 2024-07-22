Firefighters save puppy from drowning in canal

WINK News
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Lakeshore Circle.
As the Democratic party reels over the announcement of President Joe Bidens decision not to seek re-election, the hot-button question remains: How will it impact the election?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in St. Petersburg.
Today is the last day to change your party affiliation or register for the Aug. 20 primary election in SWFL.
The school year is rapidly approaching for kids in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte Counties, so the time to immunize your children is now.
The Weather Authority is tracking heavy rain and storms that will impact the Southwest Florida area throughout Monday.
Who would Kamala Harris choose as Veep if she gets the chance?
President Joe Biden announced Sunday he will not run for reelection. He will instead, endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.
The news of President Joe Biden deciding to step down from the race has led to several mixed emotions from people in downtown Fort Myers.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features drug and gun-related charges, killer road rage and enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people.
The Sanibel Police Department is now issuing hurricane re-entry permits for residents and businesses for the 2024 season.
President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection.
A new establishment that’s been the talk of the town for a few months officially had its grand opening in South Fort Myers.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a serious rollover crash that happened late Saturday night in Naples.
Local firefighters saved a four-legged member of the community from possibly drowning.
The Iona McGregor Fire District saved a puppy from drowning in a canal, according to a post published on the fire district’s Facebook page Sunday.
The rescue happened at the Caloosa Yacht and Racquet Club where the puppy fell into the canal.
One of the firefighters grabbed the puppy as she struggled to stay afloat. The crew stayed with the puppy until she was reunited with her owner.