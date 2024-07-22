WINK News

Watch Now

Firefighters save puppy from drowning in canal

Writer: Tim Belizaire
Published: Updated:
IMFD after saving puppy
Credit: Iona McGregor Fire District

Local firefighters saved a four-legged member of the community from possibly drowning.

The Iona McGregor Fire District saved a puppy from drowning in a canal, according to a post published on the fire district’s Facebook page Sunday.

The rescue happened at the Caloosa Yacht and Racquet Club where the puppy fell into the canal.

One of the firefighters grabbed the puppy as she struggled to stay afloat. The crew stayed with the puppy until she was reunited with her owner.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.