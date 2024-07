As the Democratic party reels over the announcement of President Joe Bidens decision not to seek re-election, the hot-button question remains: How will it impact the election?

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty spoke with the University of Central Florida political science Professor Aubrey Jewett about President Joe Biden‘s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race.

Jewett believes that Democrats should get over any hurt feelings or anxiety about Biden’s steepening down and rally around Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Is she the ideal candidate for the Democratic party, like a guaranteed win over Trump? No way. But does she at least make it competitive again? I think she does,” said Jewett. “I think with Biden, there were just too many voters that felt he was just too old, and that he had lost not just one step, but that he just physically mentally wasn’t able to continue on for four more years.”

Leading Democrats have yet to endorse Harris. Former President Barack Obama endorsed an open nominating process at next month’s Democratic National Convention.

Jewett does not foresee another Democrat running against Harris.

“I’ll be surprised if there is another Democrat that throws their hat in the ring and says, I’m going to run for the nomination for this party for President against Kamala Harris,” Jewett said. It could happen, but I’d be a little surprised if it did happen. And if they did, would that ruin their political future? Not necessarily.”

The Democratic National Convention begins on Aug. 19.