Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking heavy rain and storms that will impact the Southwest Florida area throughout Monday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For the afternoon, expect scattered storms and showers, with heavy rain throughout the evening. Road flooding will be possible during the afternoon and evening commute.”

Maloch then mentioned that the storms, due to tropical moisture, would continue through the evening with gusty winds and lightning.

Monday

Heavier rain and storms will be more of an impact for your Monday afternoon and evening.

The Weather Authority is tracking a wave a tropical moisture which will enhance that rain and some lingering Saharan dust which will lead to more frequent lightning and gusty winds as those storms pass.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s before the storms arrive.

Tuesday

Isolated showers will be possible along the coast through the Tuesday morning commute.

Rain will become more scattered through Tuesday afternoon as tropical moisture continues to move.

Once again, frequent lightning and gusty winds will accompany those showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday

Drier start for the Wednesday morning commute.

Tropical moisture will be moving west so Wednesday is not going to be as wet as Monday and Tuesday.

While Wednesday will be drier, we’ll still see scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be hotter and in the lower to mid-90s.