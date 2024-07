Two Naples mothers are livid after a campaign ad thrust them into the political spotlight without their consent.

This is a screenshot of the newsletter being sent around Collier County that sparked the outrage. Megan Titcomb and Amy Perwein

The two women in the photo never gave permission for the photo to be used.

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty spoke with the mothers, who said this is a vulnerable situation to be involved in.

They woke up one morning three weeks ago to friends and family notifying them about this newsletter and said the posted photo had nothing to do with the School Board or politics.

Megan Titcomb and Amy Perwein are now speaking out after their photo ended up in a political campaign newsletter for the Collier County School Board.

“I did not ask to be in the limelight or to be in a campaign newsletter, and yet there I am with another parent from CCPS,” said Perwein.

“I was kind of shocked and read through it and wondered why,” said Titcomb.

Once the two moms were notified about the newsletter, they immediately took action.

“I put it on a Naples mom Facebook group that has over 20,000 followers just so people be aware of Cunningham essentially kind of used parents as political pawns,” said Perwein.

She is referencing a woman running for a seat on the county school board, Dr. Pam Cunningham. It was a campaign newsletter for her that featured the image of Perwein and Titcomb.

Aside from the vulnerability these mothers felt, they were also concerned for the safety of their family and themselves and filed an incident report with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“All of this for something that was not even related to Collier County Public Schools to just attack a parent like that, I just feel is utterly disgusting and unfit of anyone that is running for Collier County School Board,” said Titcomb. “I’m just a parent, and I just want the best for my kids and all the students in the district.”

The mothers want what is best for their kids and the students in Collier County.

“The fact of the matter is the school board is a nonpartisan race,” said Perwein, “and the job is to represent and support all those 50,000 students and their families.”

WINK News reached out to Cunningham and her campaign team to find out more about the reasoning behind using the photo of the two mothers in her campaign but has yet to hear back.