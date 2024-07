The City of Punta Gorda Utilities Department has issued a precautionary boil water notice for areas of the city.

This is due to a water main break in the area.

The City of Punta Gorda published a Facebook post just after 1 p.m. Tuesday with an image of the map posted above.

The following streets are affected:

• Tripoli Blvd from the North Side of Monaco Blvd

• Mondovi Ct

• San Sebastian Ct

• Terin Ct

• Marsala Ct

• St Florence Ct

• DiLeuca St

• Kassandra Dr

• Brindisi Ct

• Candida Ct

• Candida Dr

• Majorca Ct

• Zafra Ct

• Paola Dr

• Port Bendres Dr

• Andora Dr

• Toulouse Dr

• Toulouse Ct

• S. Crete Ct

• S. Crete Dr

• La Caruna Ct

• La Sila Ct

The city advises that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled.

“A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used. You should plan to use this alternative water source for up to three days,” said the city in the post.

