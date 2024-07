Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29, died in the line of duty in 2018.

Lee Health and the Fort Myers Police Department have begun their sixth annual blood donation drive in honor of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Jobbers-Miller, 29, was killed in the line of duty in 2018 after a foot chase ended in a deadly shoot-out.

The officer was then transported to Lee Health, where he survived for about a week before succumbing to his injuries.

Jobbers-Miller’s killer, Wisner Desmaret, was sentenced to life without parole in 2023.

Following his death, Lee Health and FMPD decided to collaborate, creating an annual blood donation drive to honor the fallen officer soon after his death, in 2018.

In 2023, the City of Fort Myers continued to honor Jobbers-Miller by renaming a stretch of road near the intersection of Flint Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The abovementioned stretch of road was where Jobbers-Miller was shot.

City officials renamed a stretch of the road Officer Jobbers-Miller Way in July of 2023.

According to Lee Health, the three-day blood drive begins with a ceremonial flag-raising followed by opening remarks from the Jobbers-Miller family.

Following the ceremonial flag raising, FMPD Captain Roger Valdivia, Julia Liebscher, Chief Nursing and Operations Executive for Lee Memorial Hospital and Reverend Denise Sawyer, System Director of Spiritual Services, will make statements.

The blood donation drive will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Lee Memorial Hospital located at 2776 Cleveland Ave.