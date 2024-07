A father and son were carjacked in North Fort Myers, and the person who did it is still on the run.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported carjacking on Mellow Drive in North Fort Myers late Monday.

The LCSO report states that the victims were traveling westbound on Mellow Drive in a white Chevy Silverado when an older white SUV suddenly flicked its lights and switched directions, blocking their path.

A man got out of the SUV from the passenger side, approached the driver of the Chevy Silverado, and said in Spanish, “We can do this the good way or the bad way,” insinuating he had a weapon in his hoodie.

Fearing for their lives, the father and son exited the vehicle and ran into the ditch for protection.

Afterward, the suspect took off in their truck.

The LCSO said the victims reported that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and mask.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this carjacking, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.