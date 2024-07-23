New development projects coming to Burnt Store Road

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Iona Ranch community has spent every day since Hurricane Ian fighting to rebuild their lives, now it feels like they’re back at square one.
Charlotte County leaders want to add three street lights for three new developments going in along Burnt Store Road.
Swimming a lap in an Olympic sized swimming pool was a check off the bucket list for the 83-year-old Naples resident.
A SWFL teen had what he called the opportunity of a lifetime: suiting up for team USA in a Student Athlete World basketball tournament.
Cape Coral Police Department has confirmed that this was a pursuit by the Florida Highway Patrol that ended in a vehicle collision.
People living in Cape Coral are having problems with noise from residential rental properties.
Sanibel is a tight-knit community with a population of less than seven thousand and many are concerned about the peak of hurricane season.
Two Naples mothers are livid after a campaign ad thrust them into the political spotlight without their consent.
The city of Cape Coral is growing fast, and with that comes the need for more entertainment.
The city of Marco Island announced a road resurfacing project will begin next week.
Fort Myers defensive lineman Kendall Guervil enters his junior season with 14 offers from schools such as Florida, Miami and Georgia.
Zero-Eyes is an artificial intelligence gun detection software that has been installed at all FSW college campuses.
A heartbreaking note on a young cancer fighter at only ten years old who’d become a familiar face on WINK News.
Kimberly Cheatle has resigned as Director of the United States Secret Service, just a day after Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL) introduced impeachment articles against her and one day after she was grilled during a heated House Oversight Committee.
When five communities in Lee County almost lost their FEMA flood insurance discount back in March, only one was left off the list: Fort Myers.
Charlotte County leaders want to add three street lights for three new developments going in along Burnt Store Road.
The goal is to help with safety since the road sees a lot of excessive speeders.
John Kerrigan has lived in Punta Gorda since 1998.
“We have alligators and mosquitos and snakes, and, you know, you don’t really want to come here,” said Kerrigan.
But the truth is, “I love it here.”
And unfortunately for Kerrigan, so does everyone else. This means his quiet town is being taken away!
“The amount of homes that they’re going to be building in here is going to be ridiculous,” said Kerrigan.
If you drive down Burnt Store Road you can see the developments underway.
Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said they were approved for 10,500 units.
“I think it’s going to be actually a very nice looking area in my opinion, with all the landscaping and the developments, but it is going to look different than the barren fields, the former agricultural lands that were out there,” said Cullinan.
To justify the widening of Burnt Store Road, Cullinan said this was always the plan.
“Constructing that, the widened Burnt Store Road, we needed to have the tax base available to support it. And so that was part of the trade-off,” said Cullinan.
To help people get in and out of the busy road the county approved three traffic signals that will be placed outside of Coral Lakes, Turnleaf and Starling developments.
This will help with safety and traffic calming.
“We have heard a lot of residents talk about speeding on there, putting in traffic devices, such as stoplights, roundabouts, rotaries, whatever you want to call them. Those types of things are beneficial to try to slow that down while maintaining the capacity of the roadway for the developments,” said Cullinan.
The county said they are ready for this development! The plan is developed to deal with traffic, environmental issues, water, and sewer now they just need to finish building!