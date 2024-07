We have a heartbreaking update on a young cancer fighter who’d become a familiar face on WINK News.

Logan Stryker passed away recently after a courageous battle at only 10 years old.

While Logan’s loved ones and the community prepare to celebrate his life on Saturday at Alico Arena, WINK News wanted to look back at some special moments we shared right here.

Logan touched so many people in his short time with us. He became a hero battling a rare bone cancer with courage.

WINK News anchor Amanda Hall spoke with him about his diagnosis in 2023.

“At first, they thought I had osteosarcoma, but it turns out I didn’t, and it turns out I had a cancer with a really long name that I can’t remember, so then we found a new name, ‘loganoma,'” said Logan.

His fight with loganoma led Logan to lean into improving the lives of other kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

He made a video series and talked to his doctor in hopes of healing other kids and understanding their treatments.

“I’m Logan, and these are my burning questions,” said Logan with a kind of introspection that usually comes a lot later in life.

Logan also raised thousands of dollars to bring creature comforts, including a commercial slushy machine, to the kids on the oncology floor.

“So people can feel happier when they’re at Golisano. They’re not supposed to feel that happy,” said Logan.

Logan lived life believing you’re never too young to serve others.

He loved video games, Pokémon, his family and everyone at the hospital who became family during his fierce, nearly two-year battle.

Just this spring, WINK News told our viewers about the prom night he set up in his hospital room, complete with corsages, crowns, gowns and special dances.

Logan Stryker was a blessing, and these memories are treasures.