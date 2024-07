The Florida Department of Education released its school grades for the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday.

DOE reported statewide that nearly 1,300 schools earned an “A” grade, a 6-percentage point increase over 2023. The number of schools earning a “D” or “F” grade decreased, with 81 fewer schools earning a “D” and 17 fewer schools earning an “F.”

Southwest Florida Grades

Here at home, the grades range from A to C.

Charlotte County – B

Collier County – A

DeSoto County – C

Glades County – Improved from a “C” to “B”

Hendry County – C

Lee County – B

Further breaking down the numbers, Charlotte County had five “A” schools, seven “B” schools, and eight “C” schools.

Collier County had 37 “A” schools, 19 “B” schools, and six “C” schools.

DeSoto County had one “B” and four “C” schools.

Glades County had two “A” schools and two “C” schools.

Hendry County had one “A” school, two “B” schools, six “C” schools, two “D” schools, and one “F” school.

Lee County had 19 “A” schools, 30 “B” schools, 40 “C” schools, seven “D” schools, and one incomplete.

To look up your child’s school, click here to download the spreadsheet from the state. Public school classroom

When coming up with scores, the DOE weighs up to 12 components:

five achievement components

components for learning gains

learning gains of the lowest 25% of students

middle school acceleration

graduation rate

college and career acceleration

Each component is worth up to 100 points in the overall calculation.

The Grading Scale

Elementary Schools

A = 62% of points or greater

B = 54% to 61% of points

C = 41% to 53% of points

D = 32% to 40% of points

F = 31% of points or less

Middle, High and Combination Schools

A = 64% of points or greater

B = 57% to 63% of points

C = 44% to 56% of points

D = 34% to 43% of points

F = 33% of points or less

To view the Grade Results Packet, click here.