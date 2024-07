Jose Ramirez,, 37. CREDIT: CCSO.

A 37-year-old Immokalee man has been arrested, suspected of illegally harvesting saw palmetto berries.

Jose Ramirez’s arrest was the first of the season, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested him Tuesday morning, just after 7:30 a.m.

This comes after a new law promises harsher punishments for illegal harvesting of the berry, which has healing properties.

CCSO’s Agriculture Unit said consequences are different this year.

Via a Facebook video posted earlier this month, they said, “Harvesting without a permit or without written permission is a third-degree felony punishable up to five years in prison; falsifying a harvesting document also is a third-degree felony.”

For those who want to buy the berries, CCSO said that they must have a harvesting permit, landowner permission and a two-year, government-issued ID for the harvester.

According to CCSO, failing to do so is a “first-degree felony punishable up to one year in jail; buying and possessing unlawfully harvested palmetto berries is [a] third-degree felony punishable up to five years in prison.”

Saw palmetto berries are a valuable resource that grows here in Southwest Florida. Their healing powers are a reason for the influx of thieves.

According to Jeremia Mudge, a harvester at J&B Palmetto Berries in LaBelle, the berries are used to treat prostate cancer and prevent the prostate line from swelling.

When we spoke to Mudge earlier this month, he said that harvesters are on the lookout for thieves. Arrests made in illegal saw palmetto berry harvest in Florida. CREDIT: INDIAN RIVER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

“We have cameras; we have drones; we put about eight to 15 people in jail a year. It’s an epidemic. It’s disgusting. I’ve been cut and injured,” Mudge said.

The harvesting season is short, lasting from late summer into early fall.

For more information on how to obtain a harvesting permit, go to the Florida Department of Agriculture’s website.

Ramirez currently remains in custody.