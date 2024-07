A new software that intends to keep schools safe is being deployed at Florida SouthWestern State College campuses.

Zero-Eyes is an artificial intelligence gun detection software that has been installed at all FSW college campuses.

If a gun is identified by the software, a campus alert can be made before any shots are fired.

FSW Chief of Police Jerry Connolly said the new artificial gun detection is just one extra layer to keep everyone safe.

“Once you actually see the software in practice, you actually have somebody walking around with a firearm and how it detects the individual carrying the firearm, and it actually tracks camera stream by camera stream by camera stream as to where the individual is going and relaying that information to the responding officers where they can actually capture the individual before they even fire a shot,” Connolly said.

Co-founder of Zero-Eyes Rob Huberty said it will also help reduce law enforcement response time.

“It’s more at first sight rather than [at the] first shot, so as soon as our cameras can pick that up, we can dispatch the alert because saving time can save lives,” Huberty said.

Connolly added, “The faster that we respond and identify the individual and get them apprehended, the faster we reduce injury or even death significantly.”

First responders will already know what the shooter looks like, what type of weapon they have and their last known location.

“So, we’re always researching and always implementing new technologies to keep everybody safe, and once we found this new AI technology, we knew we had to implement it,” Connolly said.

This has been live at FSW for over a month now. Connolly said he wanted to get it live before the fall semester when everyone returns to campus.

FSW has more than 16,000 students and 1,000 staff members.