Jaycee Park public meeting underway

The fight to keep Jaycee Park unchanged is far from over.

On Wednesday the Cape Coral City Council will approve or deny newly released plans for the beloved park.

Many residents of Cape Coral are against Jaycee Park changing, with some even creating PACs and getting signatures to stop the development.

The meeting began at 4:30 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., discussions for Jaycee Park have not begun, though should commence soon. Attendees wearing ‘Leave Jaycee Park As Is” shirts at the public meeting on Wednesday

It is the first of two mandatory public hearings over the proposed redesign the city hopes to present and move forward with.

But many Cape Coral residents tell WINK News reporter Maddie Herron it’s unwanted change and a waste of money for a park that doesn’t need any fixing.

Some new features on the docket include a playground with improved disability accessibility and full shade sails, misting stations to cool down and more.

The controversial plan for a bar is no longer in the plans after push-back from the public.

Instead, the final concept plans show more of a “snack shack” in its place.

The meeting will see arguments from both sides.

WINK News will keep you updated with the latest news.