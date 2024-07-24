Jaycee Park public meeting underway

WINK News
There are four African American sororities and five fraternities. All of them together make up the Divine Nine.
Fort Myers Police officers compete in jiu-jitsu at the Heroes Grappling Tournament and finish in fourth place.
President Joe Biden might not often use the word “abortion” when he talks about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but Vice President Kamala Harris sure does.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 24, 2024.
Medication, therapies and surgeries can offer relief, but a new technology is helping people with upper spine issues.
A Collier County man accused of sexual battery of a child is on the run.
This is the first arrest of the season, CCSO said. This comes after a new law that promises harsher punishments for illegal harvesting.
The Board of Charlotte County Commissioners on July 23 approved final site plans for three developments with first phases that will bring 1,304 more residential units to the Burnt Store corridor area.
Of 750 proposed apartments, 225 would be rent-restricted to provide more affordable workforce housing, pointing to a critical shortage in the county.
The state released its school grades for the 2023 – 2024 school year. Take a look at how SWFL schools did.
A person has been detained near the Walmart in Lehigh Acres after deputies responded en masse to investigate the theft of a stolen U-Haul pickup truck out of Fort Myers.
Burmese Pythons have been classified as an invasive species; however, the predator has become prey due to parasites.
A vehicle crash near Burnt Store Road North and Islamorada Boulevard closed all lanes of traffic while crews worked on the scene.
A Florida law aimed at banning children under a certain age from accessing social media will take effect on January 1, 2025; however, how will it be enforced?
The fight to keep Jaycee Park unchanged is far from over.
On Wednesday the Cape Coral City Council will approve or deny newly released plans for the beloved park.
Many residents of Cape Coral are against Jaycee Park changing, with some even creating PACs and getting signatures to stop the development.
The meeting began at 4:30 p.m.
As of 6 p.m., discussions for Jaycee Park have not begun, though should commence soon.
Attendees wearing ‘Leave Jaycee Park As Is” shirts at the public meeting on Wednesday
It is the first of two mandatory public hearings over the proposed redesign the city hopes to present and move forward with.
But many Cape Coral residents tell WINK News reporter Maddie Herron it’s unwanted change and a waste of money for a park that doesn’t need any fixing.
Some new features on the docket include a playground with improved disability accessibility and full shade sails, misting stations to cool down and more.
The controversial plan for a bar is no longer in the plans after push-back from the public.
Instead, the final concept plans show more of a “snack shack” in its place.
The meeting will see arguments from both sides.
WINK News will keep you updated with the latest news.