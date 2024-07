Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking hotter afternoon temperatures with less intense rain expected throughout the evening.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “This Wednesday afternoon, expect to see less rain and storms in our area. Due to this, temperatures will be higher, closing in on near-record heat.”

Wednesday

Rain will develop later, and more of you will stay drier this Wednesday.

This means temperatures will be hotter this afternoon, with highs in the mid-90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 103-108°.

The rain we do see will be less intense than what we saw Monday and Tuesday as the area of deep tropical moisture has moved out of Southwest Florida.

Thursday

Warm, humid and dry start for your Thursday morning.

While we’ll still see scattered showers and storms for the afternoon, the coverage of those storms will not be as great nor the rain as intense as earlier in the week.

Highs will hot again and in the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 – 108°.

Friday

Dry start the Friday morning commute with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Scattered rain and storms will develop in the afternoon, with more arriving closer to the coast later in the afternoon and into the early evening.

Highs remain quite hot and in the mid-90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 101-106°.