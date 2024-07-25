Caught on video: Man leads deputies on chase in a stolen U-Haul

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Emergency services are responding after a Code Orange alert was issued at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers on US 41 Thursday afternoon.
What do you get when you mix McDonalds, Walmart and a stolen U-Haul truck? A great police chase video.
Southwest Airlines will no longer have its open seating policy. This was a foundation of the Southwest brand.
For some people, getting a tattoo is a rite of passage, but for a growing number of them, the appeal has faded while the ink has not.
A sea of morning drivers were trapped in standstill traffic on Interstate 75 on Thursday because of a crash and a construction project.
New owners have plans that will grow the international tournament, add new facilities and lessen the burden on county funds.
Blue Zones Project SWFL and Naples Comprehensive Health have announced their partnership in the program focused on improving community health and well-being will conclude when their current contract expires Aug. 31.
Interior demolition work began earlier in the month at the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill, and structural demolition is expected to begin next month.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who stands accused of indecent exposure in Port Charlotte.
As of Aug. 1, the popular LowBrow Pizza & Beer in East Naples will have a new owner.
The Cape Coral City Council approved the construction of a traffic signal at Del Prado Boulevard North last night.
A Lee County Judge has ruled in favor of the Captiva Civic Association in the dispute over building height for South Seas Resort.
Collier County’s new Community Redevelopment Agency director, the third in the last year, has promised he isn’t going anywhere and wants to overcome challenges to continue the redevelopment momentum.
Investigators are on the scene of a house fire in south Fort Myers after three people safely escaped the blazing building.
As part of an initiative to increase food donations, Charlotte County is renewing its “Food for Fines” program.
What do you get when you mix McDonalds, Walmart and a stolen U-haul truck? A great police chase video.
Lee County deputies were tipped off about a stolen U-Haul truck Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies thought it was going to be easy to confront a man in a stolen U-Haul truck.
The suspect, Carlos Rodriguez, told deputies he rented it out.
When deputies asked for his ID, he hit the ignition, bolting from the McDonalds. The chase then ensued.
He drove recklessly, crossing the yellow lines and merging into oncoming traffic. Eventually, he parked the stolen U-Haul at a Walmart.
But the man wasn’t there for any BOGO deals. He ran through the store, exiting the backdoor, hiding in the woods, where deputies found and arrested him.
While the store was full of deputies, the parking lot remained full.
Now, before bolting out the back of the Walmart, Rodriguez hid two bags on some shelves in the store.
Deputies found key fobs from other vehicles, an electric vehicle charger and a trespass notice from Fort Myers police.