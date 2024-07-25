Caught on video: Man leads deputies on chase in a stolen U-Haul

What do you get when you mix McDonalds, Walmart and a stolen U-haul truck? A great police chase video.

Lee County deputies were tipped off about a stolen U-Haul truck Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies thought it was going to be easy to confront a man in a stolen U-Haul truck.

The suspect, Carlos Rodriguez, told deputies he rented it out.

When deputies asked for his ID, he hit the ignition, bolting from the McDonalds. The chase then ensued.

He drove recklessly, crossing the yellow lines and merging into oncoming traffic. Eventually, he parked the stolen U-Haul at a Walmart.

But the man wasn’t there for any BOGO deals. He ran through the store, exiting the backdoor, hiding in the woods, where deputies found and arrested him.

While the store was full of deputies, the parking lot remained full.

Now, before bolting out the back of the Walmart, Rodriguez hid two bags on some shelves in the store.

Deputies found key fobs from other vehicles, an electric vehicle charger and a trespass notice from Fort Myers police.