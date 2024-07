The windows at the Mobile gas station on Palm Beach Boulevard and Seaboard Street have seen a lot of car crashes and near misses.

On July 25, a bad crash shut down traffic in early morning hours.

“All I saw is a bunch of cops,” said Jennifer Smith, cashier at Mobil. “It was terrible, like I was wondering what was going on?”

In the past year, WINK has reported on at least seven crashes at this intersection, including a fatal firey crash back in January.

“It’s pretty sad when it can be prevented just by putting up a freaking light there,” said Smith. “Like it shouldn’t be just flashing because they don’t listen. They don’t slow down or nothing.”

If you try to turn left from Seaboard onto Palm Beach, you’re met with red flashing lights.

If you’re heading east on Palm Beach, there’s yellow flashing lights.

“It sucks,” said Jim Maloney, a local resident.

Drivers tell WINK they want to see change,​ and they want it fast.

They say most people don’t understand what these flashing lights even mean, so they are often ignored.

“This should a red light (intersection),” said Maloney. “So everybody has to stop at this intersection and look around and say, ‘oh, look, there’s other cars. Hello!'”​

WINK News reporter Amy Galo reached out to the city of Fort Myers, FDOT and Fort Myers Police to see what is being done to make this intersection safer. All have yet to comment.