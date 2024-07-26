Man claims he was trapped in a high-rise for 5 days

A 77-year-old man wants justice after he claims he spent days trapped on the 24th floor of a high-rise apartment building.

Lewis Elliot claims the elevators were broken for five days. He says he couldn’t get to his doctor’s appointment, which led to him having to get his toe amputated.

When Elliot moved into the Harbor Grand, it was a change of pace from his “Country boy” lifestyle.

“Well, it was difficult at first, but I got used to it, and the view over the river was beautiful,” said Elliot.

Living on the 24th floor, he depended on the elevator.

The longer he stayed there, the less he trusted that his only way up and down would work.

“I can’t walk 24 floors,” said Elliot. “What got me after four years? When I get down, I wonder if I go out grocery shopping or go downtown and have a cocktail or whatever. I didn’t know when I came back if I did up.”

Finally, Elliott was right, and the broken elevators created a lifelong impact.

He ended up losing a toe after an infection that wasn’t able to be treated because the elevator was down for 5 days.

“So when the elevators finally came back on, I’d squeeze it and pus would come out. This ain’t good. I got to the emergency room, and by the grace of God they took the toe and not the whole foot,” said Elliot.

Two months and nine toes later, Elliot is relearning how to walk but happily lives on the first floor of his new home.

“Only thing I’m missing is a horse barn,” said Elliot. “Being on the ground floor, I’ll never go up another one again.”

The day after Elliott got out of the hospital, he wanted to break his lease.

Now, harbor grand wants over 2 thousand dollars in fees and deposits.

So he’s taking legal action; he says this isn’t about blame – it is about fairness.

WINK News has reached out to the Harbor Grand for comment but has not heard back.