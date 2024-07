A nationally ranked youth flag football team hails from right here in Collier County.

This weekend, the Naples Lunatics Green will compete in the Superhero Sports tournament in Canton, Ohio.

The team is all fun and games, but it’s also an opportunity for the kids to stay in shape year-round.

These young boys are playing for their future.

11-year-old Israel Diodonet is happy anytime he’s on the gridiron, especially when he’s finding the end zone.

He started playing flag football four years ago to improve for tackle, and it’s paying off.

“Yeah, for sure. My jukes, my catches, just seeing the field, all of it,” Diodonet said.

Nathan Ojisma only joined the squad four months ago because of his tackle coach’s suggestion. He’s already reaping the benefits.

“We run. It makes us not as tired, so in tackle, you can stay in the game longer,” Ojisma said.

That’s why Naples Lunatics Green head coach Rodney Miller works these kids so hard.

“I want these kids to have as much exposure in sports so that their colleges or even private high schools can be paid for,” Miller said.

He started coaching four years ago and now leads one of the most competitive teams in Southwest Florida.

“I don’t see a lot of sports in middle school in Collier or Lee County. That needs to come back. These kids need something to do,” Miller said.

The Naples Lunatics Green players love what they have to do.

“At practice, we work hard, and we come together as a team,” Ojisma said.

They’re developing quick hands, fast feet and teamwork now to be set up for success when they’re old enough to play under the Friday night lights.

For more information on getting involved with Naples Lunatics Green, contact napleslunaticsgreen@gmail.com.